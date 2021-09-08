Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday, September 15

September 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that individual tickets to all 38 of their regular-season home games during the 2021-22 season will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, or by contacting the Penguins front office directly at (570) 208-7367.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at home against their PA Turnpike rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Oct. 16.

Twenty-eight of the Penguins' 38 home games this season will take place on weekends, with 10 home dates on Friday, 13 on Saturday and five Sunday matinées. All 13 of the Penguins' Saturday home games feature a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

The ice at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be active during the holiday season this year, hosting home games during the Thanksgiving weekend (Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. Providence), immediately after the AHL's Christmas break (Monday, Dec. 27 vs. Hershey), as well as a pair of back-to-back clashes against the Cleveland Monsters slated for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the 2021-22 season is five games, taking place over 11 days in March. The Penguins' full 2021-22 schedule can be found at wbspenguins.com.

All tickets for Penguins home games this season will be distributed digitally.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are already on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook andÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.