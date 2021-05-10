Individual Game Tickets for Remainder of 2021 Timber Rattlers Season on Sale May 14 at 10:00am

GRAND CHUTE, WI - You can plan the rest of your summer now! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are putting tickets for their home games from June 1 through the end of the season on sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00am.

Capacity is still limited for the homestand against West Michigan - May 18 through May 23, but starting this Friday tickets for the remaining 48 home games of the season will be available for purchase in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or through the team's website starting at 10:00am on May 14.

The team will be expanding capacity for games beginning on June 1, but there will still be socially-distanced seating sections available in all of Section 115, reserved bleacher seats in section 113, and reserved bleacher seats in section 101.

Seats in the socially-distanced sections may only be ordered in person or over the phone.

Fans who have purchased Sconnie Plans, Holiday Packs, Kid's Crew Memberships, or Cyber Monday voucher packages will have the ability to start redeeming their vouchers for tickets for the remaining home games of the season starting Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00am by calling or visiting the Box Office.

The Timber Rattlers will also be offering the Club Level Buffet add-on for any tickets purchased for the home games from June 1 through the rest of the season. The Club Level Buffet includes an all-you-can-eat buffet including upscale ballpark food in the Fox Club starting at game time and running for 90 minutes. Fans can add this on to their ticket for $15 or purchase the buffet plus two beverages (beer, rail mixer, soda, or water) for $20.

Make sure to check the Timber Rattlers website for the all of the remaining theme nights and giveaways to get tickets to the game or games that you want.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

