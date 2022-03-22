Individual Game Tickets Are on Sale Right Now

With Opening Day on April 8 just 17 days away, Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games this season are on sale right now!

Fans can order tickets right now by clicking the link below, calling (417) 863-0395 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. The Gate 1 Ticket Office will open right before home games for convenient walk-up orders.

It's also not too late to sign up for a RED Access Membership and experience unmatched flexibility, value and savings! RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive and totally flexible exchange privileges and so much more. Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships to explore RED Access today.

Please Remember!

Please remember to be aware of 3rd-party ticket sales sites that might be marking up prices. Whenever you have a question about any Springfield Cardinals tickets, please visit our website at SpringfieldCardinals.com or call us at (417) 863-0395.

