Indians Wrap up Home Schedule with Fireworks and a 4-3 Win

September 5, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







Bladimir Restituyo connected on an inside-the-park home run and Mateo Gil followed with one of the traditional variety in the fourth inning as the Indians held on for a 4-3 victory over Vancouver in front of a raucous crowd of 6,639 fans at Avista Stadium for Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Recycleman was the star of the night in his final appearance at Avista Stadium. Thanks for everything you did for our team, Spokane, and the planet over the past decade, Recycleman!

- Restituyo finished 2-for-4 including his eighth home run of the year to raise his average to .280- the third-best mark in the Northwest League.

- Relievers Robinson Hernandez, Adam McKillican, and Blake Goldsberry combined for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

HOMESTAND RECAP

Saturday, September 3rd - The Indians scored four times in the eighth inning to erase an early deficit and force extras, but ultimately came up short in their 7-6 loss to Vancouver in front of 4,396 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now and 700 ESPN.

Friday, September 2nd - Spokane swatted a pair of home runs in the ninth inning but their #RedbandRally came up just short in a 7-5 loss to Vancouver in front of 5,555 fans at Avista Stadium for Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by US Foods, KHQ, and 103.5 The Game.

Thursday, September 1st - It took 11 innings, but the Indians finally found a way to slow down the red-hot Canadians. Spokane's Robby Martin Jr. drilled a walk-off double down the left field line in the bottom of the 11th as the home squad snuck past Vancouver, 4-3, in front of 3,634 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Halloween Night presented by the Mirabeau Park Hotel.

Wednesday, August 31st - The Spokane Indians dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Canadians, 6-4 and 5-4, in front of 3,646 fans at Avista Stadium for the Spokane County Fair Doubleheader presented by Cascadia Screen Printing.

Tuesday, August 30th - The Indians fell into a big hole early and couldn't mount a comeback as they fell to the visiting Canadians, 9-4, in front of 4,146 fans and 164 dogs at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park and Spokane Chiefs Hockey Night presented by

FINAL ROAD TRIP

The Indians wrap up their 2022 regular season with six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on Tuesday, September 6th in Pasco. Fans can follow along with all the action alongside broadcaster Mike Boyle.

