Indians to Offer Employee Donation Match Program

INDIANAPOLIS - In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Indianapolis Indians have announced a new Employee Donation Match Program. As of December 3, 2019, all full-time Indians employees are eligible to donate up to $500 annually with a one-to-one match from Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Earlier this offseason, the team announced the creation of Indianapolis Indians Charities, its new 501(C)(3) organization focused on uplifting Central Indiana youth and families through partnerships with local nonprofits who work in youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development. Rolling out in early 2020, fans will be able to donate directly to Indianapolis Indians Charities to support its efforts around Central Indiana youth and families.

This season was the third consecutive year the Tribe set a franchise record for total charitable giving, highlighted by a total contribution of $583,623 to Central Indiana organizations. The front office also set a record for staff volunteer hours, giving back through 1,486 hours of volunteer service projects.

