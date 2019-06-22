Indians Take Home Opener 9-4 Behind Three Bombs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The last time the Spokane Indians were at Avista Stadium, they were competing in a Home Run Derby at FanFest. They picked up right where they left off on Friday night in the home opener. The Indians blasted a season-high three homers and improved to 6-2 on the season with a 9-4 win over the Boise Hawks on Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2, 93.7 The Mountain, and Journal of Business.

TOP PERFORMERS

Outfielder Starling Joseph broke out with a three-hit performance, including a double and a solo home run. It was his first homer of the season after hitting 11 for Spokane last year.

Catcher David Garcia went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in his Avista Stadium debut. The four RBI are a season-high for an Indians hitter this season.

Obie Ricumstrict continues to tear the cover off the ball. After another two hit evening, Ricumstrict is now hitting .313 with two homers, three doubles, a triple and owns an eye-popping OPS of 1.077.BY THE NUMBERS

The Spokane bullpen was flawless. Nick Starr and Werner Leal combined for four no-hit innings, striking out six. Leal has eight strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings this season.

Entering the night, Spokane had hit three homers on the season. They hit three on Friday night to double their season total.

Starting pitcher Ricky Vanasco got his first win in an Indians' uniform. The big right hander from Texas has struck out 13 in nine innings this season.KEY MOMENT

With two outs and nobody on in a tie game, Cristian Inoa beat out an infield single. Starling Joseph followed it with an RBI double and David Garcia followed with a two-run homer to give Spokane a 5-2 lead after four innings.

NOTABLES

Ricumstrict swiped his team-leading fourth base of the season. He has yet to be caught stealing a base.

Spokane scored four of their first five runs with two outs. They went 4-for-8 with RISP, compared to Boise's 2-for-7 output.

In a rehab appearance, Tanner Gardner returned to Spokane and went 1-for-2 with a run in his first game since May 16.AROUND THE DIVISION

Spokane improves their record to 6-2 and currently holds a three game lead for first place in the North Division of the Northwest League. They look to build off their impressive 25-13 home record from last season.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Hawks continue their four-game series on Saturday night for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, 103.1 KCDA, and The Greater Spokane Valley Current Newsmagazine. Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all the storybook characters such as Belle, Anna, Elsa & more! Stick around after the game for a spectacular firework show. Also, get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O. Plus, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM enjoy Happy Hour presented by The Inlander with 20 oz. beers for just $5.00. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

