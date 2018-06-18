Indians Strike Early But Fall Late to Hawks on Father's Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - 4,929 Spokane Indians fans saw the team's first home run of the season but it wasn't enough on Sunday afternoon. The Indians fell to the Boise Hawks 9-3 in the Father's Day Game courtesy of Radia, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 ½, 700 ESPN, and Family Guide.

The Indians found themselves in an early 1-0 hole as they entered the bottom of the first. With one on and two out, 2017 NWL home run leader Curtis Terry delivered the team's first long ball of the season. The two-run shot just barely missed the 14 foot wall in right-center field and landed in front of the Coors Light Caboose. It was the second-straight game that Terry drove in two runs.

The Indians held a one run lead up until the fifth inning. Danny Edgeworth continued to swing a hot bat for Boise, as he drove in the game's tying run in the fifth inning. The third basemen finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run.

The Spokane bullpen struggled to find a rhythm, as Kennard McDowell scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to put the Hawks up 3-2. That lead multiplied in the seventh, as Boise scored six more runs to go up 9-2.

The Indians kept fighting and snagged a run in the eighth. Diosbel Arias picked up his first RBI of the season with a double that brought home Julio Pablo Martinez. The Redband Rally stalled from there though, as Spokane fell 9-3.

The Indians' starting pitcher Tai Tiedemann looked strong in his return to Avista Stadium. The righty allowed just one earned run in four innings, all with his father Rick in attendance for Father's Day along with four other family members.

