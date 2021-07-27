Indians Return to Avista Stadium for 12-Game Homestand

July 27, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians return home on Tuesday, July 27th for their longest homestand of the season. The Indians will host 12 games in 13 days for the second time this year, including six games against the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays) and six games against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners).

The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport. Here's a look at the promotions for the first six games of the upcoming homestand as the Indians host the Vancouver Canadians. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters.

Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

Please join us as we celebrate Native Culture in the Inland Northwest. Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are just $2 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County.

Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and win great prizes throughout the game. Hawaiian pizza from Pizza Factory will be highlighted at the Main Concessions Stand. It's a luau at Avista Stadium! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Join us for a Grand Slam Weekend at Avista Stadium! If an Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win!

Our Grand Slam Weekend continues at Avista Stadium! If an Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win!

Calling all Youth Sports Players! Wear your jersey and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Stick around after the game to show off your skills during Catch on the Field presented by Pizza Factory.

Become an STCU Gold Glove Member

Mini Season Tickets are now available for the 2021 season. Contact the Spokane Indians ticket team at (509) 343-6886 for more information.

Book Your Group Night Today

Are you interested in group options with the Spokane Indians? You can reach an Indians group sales representative at groups@spokaneindians.com or (509) 343-6886.

Avista Stadium Bag Policy

The following bags are not allowed at Avista Stadium:

Purses

Backpacks

Drawstring Bags

Fanny Packs

Grocery Store Bags

Tote Bags

The following bags are allowed at Avista Stadium:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12" long by 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziplock or similar)

Small wallets/clutches that do not exceed 5" x 8" x 2".

Manufactured diaper bags

Diaper bags

For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium, CLICK HERE.

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 27, 2021

Indians Return to Avista Stadium for 12-Game Homestand - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.