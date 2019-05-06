Indians-Mud Hens to Play Doubleheader at Victory Field on Friday, July 5

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians have announced they will play a doubleheader against Toledo on Friday, July 5 at Victory Field. The twin bill stems from an April contest between the two IL West teams that was postponed due to inclement weather.

The first game for the doubleheader will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET, with the second affair beginning 30 minutes after the first concludes. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Friday Fireworks will still take place after the second game is finished. Tickets are valid for both games.

Single game tickets and details on group outings are available on IndyIndians.com or by calling the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-2282 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

