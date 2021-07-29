Indians Lose in Walk-Off Fashion, 3-2

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Indianapolis Indians dropped their fifth straight game after the St. Paul Saints walked it off in ten innings on Thursday night, 3-2.

The Saints (40-34) jumped out to an early lead with a solo home run from Keon Broxton in the bottom of the third inning. With St. Paul threatening with runners on first and third, Bligh Madris robbed a home run over the left field fence to end the inning and hold the Saints to one run.

Jimmy Kerrigan doubled to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh frame and moved to third on a ground out from JT Riddle. Kerrigan then scored on a wild pitch from relief pitcher Blake Weiman to extend the Saints lead, 2-0.

The Indians (34-39) refused to go down without a fight and tied the game in the top of the eighth. Bligh Madris reached base after being hit by pitch and T.J. Rivera tied the game with a two-run home run over the left field fence.

After a scoreless ninth, the Saints loaded the bases in the bottom of the tenth. With two outs, Shea Spitzbarth (L, 3-2) threw a four pitch walk to Tomas Telis to score Riddle and give St. Paul the 3-2 walk-off win.

Major league rehabber, Steven Brault made his third start with Indy and threw four one-run innings and fanned one batter. Spitzbarth took the loss after giving up the game winning walk. He entered in the ninth inning and threw 1.2 innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Nick Vincent (W, 3-1) entered in the ninth and shut down the Indy offense with two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Indians continue the six-game series Friday night with a 8:05 PM ET start at St. Paul. RHP Mitch Keller (1-1, 3.21) will take the mound for Indy and face LHP Andrew Albers (4-3, 4.43).

