Indians Get Back-To-Back Wins against AquaSox

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a 2-10 start, the Spokane Indians have put together their first winning streak of the season. Ryan Feltner took a no-hitter into the 6th inning and Brenton Doyle's 8th inning home run made the difference in Spokane's 5-3 victory over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday night in front of a limited-capacity crowd of 1,750 fans.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Felter had his best start as a Spokane Indian. The former Ohio State Buckeye had a no hitter going through 5.2 innings before it was broken up by Julio Rodriguez. The right-hander finished the day throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out 10 AquaSox.

Hunter Stovall got the Spokane offense going in the 2nd inning. His single to center field scored the Indians' first two runs of the game. The runs were Stovall's 4th and 5th RBI of the season. It's the first run he's driven in since May 7th.

Brenton Doyle smacked his second home run of the season for his lone hit of the game. In his last four games, the Shephard alum has six hits and has scored five runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

Five has been the lucky number so far for Spokane this series. The Indians have scored five runs in each of their wins against the AquaSox, while managing a total of 13 hits over the two nights.

Shelby Lackey picked up his second save in as many nights. The right-hander came in to earn the last two outs of the game and has not allowed a run in his last five outings.

Everett averaged 10.8 runs per game in their last series against Tri-City, compared to an average of just 2.5 runs per game this series.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane's 5-0 lead quickly became just a 5-3 lead in the 9th inning. With two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate, Spokane's Cade Harris made a key defensive play. Everett's Kaden Polcovich lined a ball down the left field line that Harris tracked down on a full sprint for the final out of the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Vancouver Canadians picked up their tenth win of the season, 6-1, against the Hillsboro Hops. The C's are now tied atop the High-A West standings with Everett.

The Tri-City Dust Devils snapped their nine-game losing streak on Wednesday thanks to a 6-3 victory over the Eugene Emeralds.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue with game three of their six-game series against the Everett AquaSox on Thursday. Spokane's Nick Bush will be making his first start of the season, while Everett will be starting the Mariners #3 ranked prospect Emerson Hancock. First pitch for Thursday's game is at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

