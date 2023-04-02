Indians Drop Series Finale to Storm Chasers, 8-3
April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Gonzales hit his first career Triple-A home run to spark an early three-run lead, but a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Omaha Storm Chasers to a win over the Indianapolis Indians in Sunday's series finale at Victory Field, 8-3.
Down 3-1 in the top of the eighth, the Storm Chasers (3-0) rallied to take the lead with seven total runs scored in the inning. Samad Taylor led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 3-2. After a pair of singles, Nick Loftin smacked the go-ahead three-run home run off Daniel Zamora (L, 0-1), giving Omaha a 5-3 advantage. The Storm Chasers tacked on an additional three runs in the frame to extend their lead to 8-3.
The Indians (0-3) jumped out to an early lead thanks to a three-run outburst in the second inning. Gonzales led off the frame with a solo homer over the left-field wall. Following a pair of walks drawn by Cal Mitchell and Aaron Shackelford, Chavez Young ripped a two-run triple into the left-field gap for a 3-0 lead.
Indians starting pitcher Mike Burrows tossed 5.0 one-run innings with two hits, two walks and a strikeout. His only blemish came via a solo home run by Dairon Blanco in the fifth inning.
Jackson Kowar (W, 1-0) posted 3.0 scoreless frames to earn the win, entering in relief of Omaha starter Jonathan Heasley.
The Indians will travel to Louisville Slugger Field for a six-game series with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, -.--) will toe the rubber for Indy against RHP Ben Lively (0-0, -.--).
