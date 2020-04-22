Indianapolis Indians Charities Donates $10K to Shepherd Community Center for COVID-19 Relief

INDIANAPOLIS - The COVID-19 relief efforts of Indianapolis Indians Charities today extended to Shepherd Community Center on the Near Eastside of downtown Indianapolis. The Tribe's nonprofit organization donated $10,000 for food relief and the purchase of E-learning tools, helping those in the neighborhood who lost jobs, have food scarcities, and have children who have had to learn from home due to school closures.

"Shepherd Community Center has opened its heart to our organization, educating our staff on the everyday challenges poverty presents families," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "Having food on the table each day is something many of us take for granted. As we face this crisis as a community, Indianapolis Indians Charities is thrilled to provide food relief for families most affected by the pandemic."

"The challenges of our [Shepherd Community Center] neighborhood on the Near Eastside of downtown Indianapolis don't take a break when the community encounters a crisis like COVID-19; in fact, the concern grows deeper," said Steve DeBuhr, Chief Development Officer, Shepherd Community Center. "As more of our neighbors face the reality of lost jobs and food scarcity, it is powerful when our partner Indianapolis Indians Charities steps up and steps in to bring critical food relief to our neighborhood. Because of the Indians, hundreds of kids, their parents, and their neighbors have had food to eat during this crisis."

IIC's donation to Shepherd Community Center also provided an educational component. Chromebooks and tablets were purchased for students in the neighborhood who saw their school doors close due to the pandemic. The smart devices allow children to connect with their teachers from home.

"It is extremely important that our leaders of tomorrow continue receiving an education while quarantined at home," said Lewandowski. "We are grateful that part of our donation has been allocated to fulfill educational necessities during this unprecedented time."

