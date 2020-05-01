Indianapolis Indians Charities Dedicates Month of May to COVID-19 Relief Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced the start of a monthlong COVID-19 relief campaign that continues through the end of May, with funds raised going to local nonprofits helping those most affected by the pandemic. Contributions to the fundraising efforts can be made in more ways than one and fans are encouraged to visit IndyIndians.com/Relief for more information.

"Indianapolis Indians Charities has sought many opportunities to give back to our community during this crisis," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "In true Hoosier fashion, we have had overflowing support from our dedicated fans and partners, leading to thousands of meals and monetary donations made to local nonprofits. We look forward to continuing those efforts to help our Central Indiana neighbors.

For every $10 donation made during the COVID-19 relief campaign, IIC will donate one Tribe game ticket to frontline healthcare professionals and essential workers.

"Nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals and every essential worker deserve praise and recognition for their bravery and heroism during this pandemic," said Lewandowski. "We can't wait to help these individuals return to a sense of normalcy by enjoying America's pastime when it is safe, and we are able to welcome fans through the Victory Field gates."

The online auction features a virtual batting practice with a Tribe player, an 18-hole golf outing with two Indians players at Broadmoor Country Club, nine ticket packages to Victory Field's new Elements Financial Club, and Rowdie rolling by in the Indianapolis Indians Toyota Tacoma to say "Hello" to his biggest fans. Baseball memorabilia is also included in the auction, highlighted by an autographed jersey from Tribe legend Razor Shines, signed bats from Shines and 2019 National League All-Star Josh Bell, and autographed baseballs and photos from Hall of Famers Tony Perez, Trevor Hoffman, Fergie Jenkins and Wade Boggs, among others.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first reached the state of Indiana, Indianapolis Indians Charities has donated over 80,000 meals and more than $30,000 to nonprofits helping Hoosiers in need.

- $20,000 donation (80,000 meals) to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

For an 11-day stretch in March, IIC matched every online merchandise order dollar-for-dollar with those proceeds going directly to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

- $10,000 donation to Shepherd Community Center

The donation provided 700 meals to families in the Near Eastside neighborhood and 160 Chromebooks and tablets to Shepherd Academy students forced to learn from home.

- $2,500 donation to American Red Cross - Indiana Region

As part of the Tribe's #IndiansOpeningStay experience, the organization asked fans to submit photos wearing red or Indians gear. For every photo submitted, IIC made a $1 donation to the American Red Cross - Indiana Region.

- $100 donations to the Riley Relief Fund

Elements Financial will make a $100 contribution to IIC for every Indianapolis Indians Signature Rewards Visa® Credit Card opened. IIC is then donating those $100 contributions to the Riley Relief Fund designed to help Riley families affected by the crisis.

