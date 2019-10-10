Indianapolis Indians Announce New Hires

October 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians front office is expanding, with three recent hires joining the franchise ranked as the total attendance leader in Minor League Baseball over the past seven seasons combined.

Kathryn Bobel joins the Tribe as premium services & events coordinator. Bobel started in May after nearly three seasons with the Chicago Cubs as a season ticket service representative. She previously spent three seasons with the Charlotte Knights in tickets and groups and nearly five seasons with the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads in tickets. Bobel is a 2008 graduate of Bowling Green State University.

Jo Garcia is the team's new community outreach manager, overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Tribe's new nonprofit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Garcia joins the front office after spending four-and-a-half years with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, most recently as a senior campaign manager. Before LLS, she spent a year with Alpha Chi Omega Fraternity, Inc. as a chapter consultant. Garcia is a 2014 graduate of Bradley University.

Matt Marencik is the team's newest employee, joining the organization in September as a ticket sales account executive. Marencik comes to Indianapolis after spending the 2019 season with the South Bend Cubs as an account executive. He is a 2017 graduate of Indiana University.

The Indianapolis Indians begin the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 at Victory Field. Tickets are now on sale for full season, half season and mini plans, plus group outings. The team is offering a new social VIP experience in 2020 with the introduction of the Elements Financial Club, slated to open on Opening Night.

For more information or to purchase a package, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.