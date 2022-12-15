Indianapolis Indians Announce 2023 Game Times

INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Indianapolis Indians announced first-pitch times for 75 home games at Victory Field in 2023. The home schedule begins with a 7:05 PM start on Opening Night, Friday, March 31.

Following the season opener, the Indians conclude their three-game weekend series vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) with back-to-back 1:35 PM contests to begin April.

Indy returns home on April 11 vs. the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) with the first of two series-opening 6:05 PM starts, the second coming on Memorial Day, May 29 vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers). On April 12, the Indians are set to host their first of three 11:05 AM Baseball in Education games (also: April 27, May 18). Indianapolis is scheduled to play at home on the Fourth of July for a 27th consecutive season, with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Each Friday affair is set for 7:05 PM as the Indians roll into weekend matchups, with Sunday series finales all clocking in with 1:35 PM start times. Seven Wednesday games are also set for 1:35 PM.

Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale for the upcoming 2023 season, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

