Indianapolis Indians 2019 Season in Review

October 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





SEASON RECAP: For a second straight season, the Indians finished tied for second in the International League West. The Tribe knotted with Toledo at 66-74, 15.0 games behind Columbus who had the IL's best regular season record (81-59) and were later crowned Governors' Cup champions. Indy closed out the 2010 decade with zero last place finishes, two third place finishes, five second place finishes and three outright division championships. The 66-74 mark was Indy's worst finish since going 66-78 in 2004, its last as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The sub-.500 mark was just the sixth in 15 seasons as Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate dating back to 2005, with the other losing cam- paigns coming from 2007-10 and again in 2016. Indy was a season-high 11 games over .500 twice (31-20 on May 31, 34-23 on June 6) and a season-low nine games under once (65-74 on September 1). The Tribe's best month was May when they went 18-9 but for a second consecutive year, they struggled in August with a 10-20 record (went 14-18 in August 2018). Indy was 44-44 at the All-Star break and went 22-30 after the break. The Indians never once found themselves alone in last place in the division and were either tied or owned the division lead a total of 21 days during the regular season.

THE HITTING: Indy's offense finished third among IL teams in doubles (275) and sixth in triples (27) but were at or near the bottom in many other categories. The Tribe were second-to-last in average (.253), hits (1170) and on-base percentage (.327) and last overall in runs scored (616), total bases (1898), home runs (133), RBI (567) and slugging percentage (.410). The Indians belted 57 of their 133 home runs at Victory Field, the highest mark for Indy in the Circle City since 2010; Indy's 76 home runs on the road were the most since clubbing 76 in 2005. The Tribe hit 32 home runs in April (had only 6 in April 2018) and ripped 34 dingers in July, both the highest totals for those single months dating back to 2005. Indy's offense struck out 1,198 times to establish a new franchise record, stolen 69 bases (fewest since 66 in 1971) and had 28 sacrifice bunts (T-2nd fewest in a season dating back to 1941).

THE PITCHING: Indy's pitching staff led the IL with 43 saves in 62 opportunities, marking the first time the Tribe have converted the most saves in their respective league since posting a league-best 47 in 1999. Indy set new franchise records in strikeouts (1244, previous high was 1153 in 2013) and home runs allowed (158, previous high was 145 in 2005). The Indians ranked fourth in fewest runs allowed (695) and hit batters (64) and sixth in both ERA (4.82) and average against (.262). Indy's starters carried the weight in May with a collective 14-5 record and 4.05 ERA. The relief corps' best month came in April when they went 7-5 with a 4.25 ERA. A total of 37 players took the mound at least once for the Tribe, a new franchise record.

THE DEFENSE: Indy's defense finished second in the league with a .983 fielding percentage (86 errors in 4957 total chances). Tribe catchers committed a league-low five passed balls, as well, but gave up 110 stolen bases, third most in the league and the most by an Indy team since giving up 113 stolen bases in 2015. Indians outfielders collected 19 assists and were led by two-way player JB Shuck with six.

ALL-STARS: The Indians had four International League midseason All-Stars and two players named to the IL postseason All-Star team. RHP Mitch Keller (elected), RHP Montana DuRapau (selected) and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (selected) were initially placed on the IL midseason All- Star team. OF Trayvon Robinson was eventually added to the roster and was Indy's lone representative at the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. Keller and 2B Jake Elmore were elected to the postseason All-Star squad, with Keller taking home IL Most Valuable Pitcher honors.

KELLER BALL: Ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and MLB.com prior to the season, Mitch Keller lived up to the hype by delivering a 7-5 record, 3.56 ERA (41er/103.2ip) and 123 strikeouts in 19 starts for Indianapolis. He became the fourth Tribe pitcher to earn IL Most Valuable Pitcher honors, joining Fritz Ackley (1963), Ben Hendrickson (2004) and Steven Brault (2017), and was also named Indianapolis' Pitcher of the Year. In addition to his mid and postseason All-Star elections, Keller was twice named IL Pitcher of the Week (April 15-21, July 8-14). Keller recorded the fifth, sixth and seventh 10-plus strikeout games of his career, including a career-high 13 punchouts on June 7 at Tole- do (5.0ip), the most by a Tribe pitcher since Ian Snell fanned 17 on June 28, 2009 vs. Toledo. In Keller's outing, his first 12 outs were all whiffs.

WEEKLY AWARDS: On top of Keller's two IL Pitcher of the Week Awards, three other Indians also earned the league's weekly honor throughout the season: RHP Dario Agrazal (April 29-May 5), RHP Alex McRae (May 6-12) and 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (August 19-25). Indianapolis was one of four IL teams to have five weekly honors (also: Gwinnett, Louisville, Syracuse).

MONTHLY AWARDS: The Tribe coaches selected a player of the month from April thru August. The winners and their monthly stats are below:

April - RHP Montana DuRapau (9 games: 1-1, 2sv, 0.00 ERA, 11.1ip, 3h, 1r, 0er, 0hr, 2hbp, 4bb, 14k, 0.62 WHIP, .086 AVG)

May - 1B Will Craig (27 games: .282 AVG, 29 H, 8 HR, 7 2B, 20 RBI, .351 OBP, .583 SLG, .933 OPS)

June - RHP Mitch Keller (4 starts: 1-2, 1.54 ERA, 23.1ip, 16h, 6r, 4er, 1hr, 3hbp, 7bb, 26k, 0.99 WHIP, .195 AVG)

July - RHP James Marvel (5 starts: 3-0, 2.12 ERA, 29.2ip, 14h, 7r, 7er, 1hr, 3hbp, 10bb, 30k, 0.81 WHIP, .146 AVG)

August - 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (28 games: .327 AVG, 3 HR, 4 2B, 15 RBI, 2 SB, .379 OBP, .452 SLG, .831 OPS)

TEAM AWARDS: Indy's coaches also compiled their annual Team Award winners. The six recipients and their season numbers are below:

Team MVP - UTIL Jake Elmore (109 games: .322 AVG, 118 H, 6 HR, 31 2B, 35 RBI, 37 BB, .387 OBP, .455 SLG, .842 OPS)

Pitcher of the Year - RHP Mitch Keller (19 starts: 7-5, 3.56 ERA, 103.2ip, 94h, 44r, 41er, 9hr, 7hbp, 35bb, 123k, 1.24 WHIP, .243 AVG)

Reliever of the Year - RHP Montana DuRapau (37 games: 2-1, 10sv, 2.14 ERA, 46.1ip, 21h, 13r, 11er, 3hr, 2hbp, 14bb, 57k, 0.76 WHIP, .135 AVG)

Rookie of the Year - 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (110 games: .265 AVG, 113 H, 10 HR, 2 3B, 30 2B, 53 RBI, 12 SB, .336 OBP, .415 SLG, .751 OPS)

Hustle & Grit (Pitcher) - RHP James Marvel (11 starts: 7-0, 2.67 ERA, 60.2ip, 46h, 19r, 18er, 4hr, 3hbp, 22bb, 53k, 1.12 WHIP, .214 AVG)

Hustle & Grit (Position Player) - C Christian Kelley (80 games: .179 AVG, 45 H, 5 HR, 1 3B, 9 2B, 21 RBI, .251 OBP, .282 SLG, .533 OPS)

Day Games: 21-18

Night Games: 45-56

Before All-Star Break: 44-44

After All-Star Break: 22-30

April: 13-11

May: 18-9

June: 10-19

July: 14-14

August: 10-20

September: 1-1

Monday: 7-4

Tuesday: 9-10

Wednesday: 11-9

Thursday: 10-12

Friday: 10-14

Saturday: 9-13

Sunday: 10-12

Scoring First: 46-18

Opponent Scores First: 20-56

Comeback Wins: 28

Opponent Comeback Wins: 30

Extra Innings: 5-7

Shutout Record: 6-7

Doubleheaders: 5-7

Commit An Error: 25-40

Commit No Errors: 39-34

Walk-Off Wins: 4

Walk-Off Losses: 4

vs. IL West: 36-36

vs. IL North: 16-21

vs. IL South: 14-17

Scoring 4+ Runs: 54-28

Scoring 3 Or Fewer Runs: 12-46

Outhit Opponent: 51-14

Outhit By Opponent: 10-51

Teams Tie in Hits: 5-9

Indy Hits HR: 46-38

Indy no HR: 20-36

Opp. Hits HR: 42-50

Opp. no HR: 24-24

Lead After 6: 50-5

Trail After 6: 5-56

Tied After 6: 11-13

Lead After 7: 57-4

Trail After 7: 6-63

Tied After 7: 3-7

Lead After 8: 54-2

Trail After 8: 4-61

Tied After 8: 4-5

Vs. LH Starter: 15-17

Vs. RH Starter: 51-57

Series (W-L-S): 19-23-3

Sweeps: 6-6

