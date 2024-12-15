Indiana Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls - Game Highlights
December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2024
- Gold Claim Victory over Cruise 120-112 - Grand Rapids Gold
- 905 Close out Tip off Tournament with Victory in Maine - Raptors 905
- Raptors 905 Stop Maine Celtics at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop First Half of Back-To-Back Series Against San Diego Clippers, 123-89 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Sweep Squadron Behind Jarod Lucas' Career Night - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mangas Sets New Career High as Mad Ants Win for Second Straight Night
- Three Mad Ants Score 20+ Points in Win over Windy City
- Mathias Scores 22, Mad Ants Fall to Bulls in Overtime
- Mad Ants Rally from 20-Point Deficit, But Fall in Overtime to Grand Rapids
- Mad Ants Fall to Skyforce