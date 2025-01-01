Indiana Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
January 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 1, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Okafor Goes for 38 Points in Monday Night Victory
- Mangas Drops 30, McGriff Adds 25 as Mad Ants Win 5th Straight
- Mad Ants Start Regular Season with Double-Digit Win
- Jahlil Okafor Named to 2024 All-Winter Showcase Team
- Okafor Drops 23 Points in Mad Ants Sunday Morning Victory