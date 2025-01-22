Indiana Mad Ants vs. Valley Suns - Game Highlights
January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona
- Quenton Jackson's 29 Points Not Enough in Friday Night Defeat
- Mad Ants Improve to 7-3 After Matinee Victory
- Ishmael Lane Erupts for 28 Points in Sunday Night Victory
- Mad Ants Defeat Magic Behind Furphy's Double-Double