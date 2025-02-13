Indiana Mad Ants vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2025
- Charge Snap Skid - Cleveland Charge
- Squadron Fall to Mad Ants - Birmingham Squadron
- Windy City Struggles against Motor City - Windy City Bulls
- Mad Ants Finish Road Trip with Dominant Win in Birmingham - Indiana Mad Ants
- Rip City Remix Hold off Iowa Wolves, 121-116 - Iowa Wolves
- Maine Celtics Come Back to Win 7th Straight - Maine Celtics
- Motor City Cruises Past Windy City - Motor City Cruise
- Stockton Kings Acquire Kenneth Nwuba - Stockton Kings
- Stanley Johnson Shines in South Bay Return, Lakers Fall to Spurs - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mad Ants Finish Road Trip with Dominant Win in Birmingham
- Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool
- Jahlil Okafor Signs 10-Day Contract with Pacers
- RayJ Dennis Goes for 29 Points in Monday Night Defeat
- Mathias Goes for 28 Points in Saturday Night Defeat