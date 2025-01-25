Indiana Mad Ants vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Mad Ants Top Squadron on Hbcu Night - Birmingham Squadron
- Strong Defense and Clutch Baskets Leads to Mad Ants Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Knox and Rowe Combine for 68 Points in 132-127 Warriors Loss against Salt Lake City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Surge in San Diego, Conquering the Clippers 92-87 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Legacy Fighting Alliance Event on May 9, 2025 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Charge Come Back to Down Delaware - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Shine in Santa Cruz - Salt Lake City Stars
- Bronny James Drops Career-High 31 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Strong Defense and Clutch Baskets Leads to Mad Ants Victory
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona
- Quenton Jackson's 29 Points Not Enough in Friday Night Defeat
- Mad Ants Improve to 7-3 After Matinee Victory
- Ishmael Lane Erupts for 28 Points in Sunday Night Victory