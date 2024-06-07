Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 7, 2024

June 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever fought until the end to edge out the 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics

Caitlin Clark went crazy for the Fever, dropping 30 PTS (53.3 FG%), 7 3PM, 8 REB, 6 AST, & 4 STL!

