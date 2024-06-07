Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 7, 2024
June 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever fought until the end to edge out the 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics
Caitlin Clark went crazy for the Fever, dropping 30 PTS (53.3 FG%), 7 3PM, 8 REB, 6 AST, & 4 STL!
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2024
- Fever Improve to 2-1 in Commissioner's Cup with Win at Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Mystics Welcome Fever to D.C. for First Meeting of Season - Indiana Fever
- Sky Defeat Mystics 79-71 on the Road in Commissioner's Cup Play - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Fever Improve to 2-1 in Commissioner's Cup with Win at Mystics
- Mystics Welcome Fever to D.C. for First Meeting of Season
- Fever Hoping to Take Advantage of Much-Needed Practice Time
- Clark Earns Latest Accolade with Rookie of Month Honor
- Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month