Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2026
Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever get the dub on the road over the Mystics, 78-76
Caitlin Clark called game, hitting a deep three with 1.2 seconds left on the clock. She had 19 PTS, 5 AST, 4 3PM, and 3 REB!
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