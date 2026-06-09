Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever get the dub on the road over the Mystics, 78-76

Caitlin Clark called game, hitting a deep three with 1.2 seconds left on the clock. She had 19 PTS, 5 AST, 4 3PM, and 3 REB!

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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