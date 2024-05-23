Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 22, 2024
May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm outlast the Indiana Fever in the final seconds of the 4Q to pick up the 85-83 win ð
Jewell Loyd went off for 32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, & 2 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024
