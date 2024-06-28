Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)









The Seattle Storm defeat the Indiana Fever 89-77 to move to 11-6 on the szn

Jewell Loyd went off for 34 PTS on 10-15 from the field and 6-9 from three

