Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024
June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Indiana Fever 89-77 to move to 11-6 on the szn
Jewell Loyd went off for 34 PTS on 10-15 from the field and 6-9 from three
