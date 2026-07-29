Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026
Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
A dub on the road for the Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm, 105-95!
The Fever improve to 18-10 on the season with their 4th straight win.
Caitlin Clark: 32 PTS (9-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 4 REB | 7 AST Kelsey Mitchell: 28 PTS (9-18 FG) | 4 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026
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- Indiana Fever Best Seattle Storm, 105-95, in Road Win - Indiana Fever
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