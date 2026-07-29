Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







A dub on the road for the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm, 105-95!

The Fever improve to 18-10 on the season with their 4th straight win.

Caitlin Clark: 32 PTS (9-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 4 REB | 7 AST Kelsey Mitchell: 28 PTS (9-18 FG) | 4 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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