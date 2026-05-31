Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







A great dub in Rose City for the Portland Fire

The Fire defeat the Fever, 100-84, securing win No. 6!

Megan Gustafson: 22 PTS | 8/8 FG Carla Leite: 18 PTS | 12 AST (career-high) Emily Engstler: 16 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL | 2 3PM Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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