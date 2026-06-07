Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2026
Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Liberty win at home as they defeat the Fever, 83-75, for their fourth straight win!ÃÂ
Breanna Stewart: 30 PTS | 8 REB | 4 STL | 2 AST Satou Sabally: 13 PTS | 5 REB Pauline Astier: 12 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | @Coinbase
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