Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever traded blows in this competitive matchup, however Indiana was able to succeed and defeat the #3 team in the WNBA standings 81-74.
Aliyah Boston had 17 PTS and a career-high 16 REB in the win. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in points with 21.
