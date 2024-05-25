Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 24, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever secures their first win of the season vs the LA Sparks, 78-73.

