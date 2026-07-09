WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


The Sparks defeat the Fever, 106-92, behind five players in double figures!

Nneka Ogwumike: 24 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST Rae Burrell: 22 PTS (9-15 FG) Dearica Hamby: 21 PTS | 9 REB Ariel Atkins: 12 PTS | 2 STL Erica Wheeler: 12 PTS | 6 AST | 4 REB

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026


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