Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks Full Game Highlights I August 5, 2025
August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Los Angeles Sparks take the win, 100-91, and improve to 13-15 as Indiana's 5-game win streak comes to an end.
Rickea Jackson: 25 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM Kelsey Plum: 25 PTS | 11 AST | 3 3PM
Kelsey Plum joins Odyssey Sims as the only players in Sparks franchise history to record 25+ PTS and 10+ AST in a regular season game.
