Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 28, 2025

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever force a Game 5 as they defeat the Las Vegas Aces 90-83

Kelsey Mitchell: 25 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST Aliyah Boston: 24 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLKS Boston joins Tamika Catchings (2x) as the second player in franchise history to record 20+ PTS, 10+ REB & 5+ AST in a Playoff game Odyssey Sims: 18 PTS | 2 AST

The Fever tie the series 2-2 and the deciding game will be played on Tuesday!

