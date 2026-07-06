Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Dubs in the chat for the Indiana Fever

The Fever defeat the Aces, 84-68!

The Fever went on a run in the fourth quarter to secure this win on the road:

Kelsey Mitchell: 27 PTS | 3 3PM | 3 AST | 2 REB Aliyah Boston: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PM | 2 BLK Lexie Hull: 10 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026

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