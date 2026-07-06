Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2026
Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Dubs in the chat for the Indiana Fever
The Fever defeat the Aces, 84-68!
The Fever went on a run in the fourth quarter to secure this win on the road:
Kelsey Mitchell: 27 PTS | 3 3PM | 3 AST | 2 REB Aliyah Boston: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PM | 2 BLK Lexie Hull: 10 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Washington Mystics - 7/6/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Take Down Las Vegas Aces - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to a Player Development Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Fast Start Carries Wings - Dallas Wings
- Sun Set to Battle Minnesota - Connecticut Sun
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