Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026
Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
FINAL IN LAS VEGAS
The Fever defeat the Aces, 109-75.
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Kelsey Mitchell: 27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sophie Cunningham: 20 PTS (15 in 2H), 6 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Aliyah Boston: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
The Fever improve to 14-9 on the season.
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026
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- Indiana Fever Close Road Trip with Dominant Win in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
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