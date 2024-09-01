Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever move a game above .500 with their 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark led the way with 36 PTS and 28 PTS respectively!

