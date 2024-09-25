Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 25, 2024

SIX STRAIGHT SEMI-FINALS FOR THE SUN

The Connecticut Sun defeat the Indiana Fever 87-81 in Round 1, Game 2 of the #WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google behind big time performances from Alyssa Thomas and Marina Mabrey!

The Sun look to take on the winner of the MIN/PHX series

