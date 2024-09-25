Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 25, 2024
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
SIX STRAIGHT SEMI-FINALS FOR THE SUN
The Connecticut Sun defeat the Indiana Fever 87-81 in Round 1, Game 2 of the #WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google behind big time performances from Alyssa Thomas and Marina Mabrey!
The Sun look to take on the winner of the MIN/PHX series
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 25, 2024
- Clark, Boston Give Fever Fans Plenty of Reasons for Optimism for Future - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington Named 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player - WNBA
- Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington Named 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Tickets to Games 3 and 4 of WNBA Semifinals vs. New York on Sale Today (September 25) at 10 Am PT - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Look to Extend Series with Game 2 on Wednesday at Sun - Indiana Fever
- Storm Season Comes to an End with 83-76 Loss in Vegas - Seattle Storm
- Dream Season Ends in Game Two Loss - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Keep Storm at Bay 83-76, Advance to 6th Straight WNBA Semifinals - Las Vegas Aces
- Liberty Rallies to Dispatch Atlanta in Sweep - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Clark, Boston Give Fever Fans Plenty of Reasons for Optimism for Future
- Fever Look to Extend Series with Game 2 on Wednesday at Sun
- Kelly Krauskopf, Basketball Trailblazer and Longtime Executive, Returns to the Indiana Fever as President of Basketball and Business Operations
- Fever Hope to Learn, Bounce Back from Playoff Opener
- Fever Drop Game 1 against Sun on Sunday