Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 22, 2024
September 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sun defeats the Fever 93-69 in Game 1, Round 1.
Marina Mabrey dropped 27 PTS, 3 REB, and 5 AST.
