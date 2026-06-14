Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Sun 85-75 and achieve their third straight win

Caitlin Clark: 25 PTS | 5 AST | 5 3PM | 3 REB Kelsey Mitchell: 19 PTS | 5 AST | 2 REB | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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