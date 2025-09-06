Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2025

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeated the Sky, 97-77

Kelsey Mitchell & Natasha Howard did it all to lead their team to the dub!

Mitchell: 20 PTS | 8 AST | 2 3PM Howard: 18 PTS | 7 REB | 4 STL | 88% FG | 2 AST

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2025

