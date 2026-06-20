Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream set a franchise scoring record as they defeat the Fever 113-96

Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS | 4 REB | 4 3PM | 3 AST Allisha Gray: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 3PM Naz Hillmon: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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