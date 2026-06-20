Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2026
Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream set a franchise scoring record as they defeat the Fever 113-96
Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS | 4 REB | 4 3PM | 3 AST Allisha Gray: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 3PM Naz Hillmon: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.20.26 - Seattle Storm
- Dream Makes a Statement with Win against Indiana - Atlanta Dream
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 113, Indiana Fever 96 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Suffer Loss at Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
- Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.