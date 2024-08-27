Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2024

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever prevails and defeats the Dream 84-79

Kelsey Mitchell delivered a season-high 29 PTS and 7 REB in the WIN. The Fever advanced to 14-16 on the szn.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.