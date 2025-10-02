Indiana Fever 2025 Season Highlights
Published on October 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Fever brought grit and pace all year.
Run back Indiana's best moments from 2025.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 2, 2025
