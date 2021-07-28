Indiana Donor Network to Host Free Movie Night at Four Winds Field August 14

SOUTH BEND, IN - As summer winds down and kids head back to school, enjoy one more fun-filled family weekend at Four Winds Field with a free movie night, presented by Indiana Donor Network. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. The featured presentation will be the gridiron classic, Remember the Titans, starring Denzel Washington.

Tickets to this event are free, but must be claimed by Noon on Friday, August 13. To claim your free tickets, visit the South Bend Cubs box office or click here. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Seating is general admission and fans will be able to sit in the seating bowl or the outfield grass. Lawn chairs and umbrellas are prohibited but fans are welcome to bring blankets if they plan to sit on the grass.

More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for an organ transplant. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. Those who are a registered donor, can be the reason a life is saved, a debilitating injury is healed, eyesight is restored.

Representatives from Indiana Donor Network will be on hand to help register donation decisions. Anyone can register as a donor. Don't rule yourself out due to age or medical conditions. By the end of 2020, over 4 million Hoosiers signed up as organ donors.

In addition to the movie, the South Bend Cubs splash pad and right field playground will be open, and concessions will be available for purchase. The Cubs Den Team Store will also be open.

Per health and safety guidelines, fans who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, and attendees who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a face covering.

