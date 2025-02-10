Indiana at College Park (2/10/2025)
February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2025
- RayJ Dennis Goes for 29 Points in Monday Night Defeat - Indiana Mad Ants
- Head Coach Desagana Diop and Associate Head Coach Devan Blair Named 2025 NBA G League Up Next Coaches - Westchester Knicks
- Vipers Add Jamal Bieniemy - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Stanley Johnson - South Bay Lakers
- Herd Completes Trade with Mexico City - Wisconsin Herd
- Ruben Nembhard Jr. Named to USA Basketball February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Capital City Go-Go
- USA Basketball Announces February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Birmingham Squadron
- Three Osceola Magic Players to Compete in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers - Osceola Magic
- Game Preview: at Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- RayJ Dennis Goes for 29 Points in Monday Night Defeat
- Mathias Goes for 28 Points in Saturday Night Defeat
- Short-Handed Mad Ants Take Down 1st Place Raptors
- Mad Ants Drop 130 in Monday Night Victory
- Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga Named to G League Up Next Game