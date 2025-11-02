INCREDIBLE Run by Nathan Rourke Sets up a BC TD: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

After a 44-yard dash, Nathan Rourke strolls into the end zone for a quick third-quarter touchdown.







