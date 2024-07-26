Incredible One-Handed Catch with the Defender All over Him! #cfl #football

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Eugene Lewis extends for an incredible one-handed grab as the Edmonton Elks face the Ottawa REDBLACKS

