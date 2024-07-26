Incredible One-Handed Catch with the Defender All over Him! #cfl #football
July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Eugene Lewis extends for an incredible one-handed grab as the Edmonton Elks face the Ottawa REDBLACKS
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Argonauts Release Three - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Say Thank You to Their Fans - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.