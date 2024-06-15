Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

INCREDIBLE Grab from Begelton Gets Calgary Their 2nd TD: CFL

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Reggie Begelton secures a pass from Jake Maier in impressive fashion to pull Calgary ahead.
