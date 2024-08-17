Incredible 44-Yd Catch from Mayala Sets up Another Elks Touchdown: CFL
August 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
In double coverage, McLeod Bethel-Thompson connects with Hergy Mayala for a 44-yd reception, setting up another Edmonton touchdown.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
